Cat Video Festival 2017

If you had any doubt the Cat Video Festival was still a thing in 2017—all the VIP tickets to the party now helmed by myTalk107 and The Saints are long sold out. But there’s still General Admission spots left and you’ll set your lawn blanket down alongside thousands of other cat fans to have a beer, see some fireworks, and watch cat videos on the big screen. 8 PM. $10. —Sam D. Stellen

CHS Field, 360 Broadway St N, STPL; chsfield.com