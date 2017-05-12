Castro’s Reserve Release

Northbound Smokehouse & Brewpub is staying true to the smokey part of their name, not only in their food, but in their new beer release, too. On Friday the brewery, which we often point out is a solid staple of the local beer scene, debuts their new Castro’s Reserve, an Imperial Brown ale that took two years to make with Dominican cigars soaked in rum and aged in a Dominican rum barrel. Heads up: There’s only 26 gallons available at the release, so be sure to get there on time for a taste. Friday, 5 PM. Free. —Art Humes

Northbound Smokehouse & Brewpub, 2716 E 38th St, MPLS; northboundbrewpub.com