Posted on July 14, 2017 at 8:28 am
Canterbury Extreme Race Day 2017

Very simply, instead of jockeys racing horses, at Canterbury’s Extreme Race Day the riders saddle up camels, zebras, and ostriches. It’s very crazy to watch and you’ll likely find yourself cheering a lot louder than you ever have before in your life. And if you don’t want to drive down there, The Herkimer at Lyn-Lake has brunch and then a party bus out to the track. 12:30 PM. $9.Ike Huggli 

Canterbury Park, 1100 Canterbury Rd, Shakopee; canterburypark.com

