Cans For Cocktails

Get a head start on your Thanksgiving giving—or follow-up your Give to the Max giving today, we suppose—by bringing a canned good or two to Eat Street Social. The mixologists have partnered with both Bent Paddle and Vikre Distillery to say adieu to the patio season by trading donate food for tokens to get a warm collab drink (like a hot chocolate made with Vikre Distillery aquavit and topped with a Bent Paddle Brewing Co. Cold Press Black Marshmallow or warm spiced cider w aquavit!). Plus they’ll have the fire pit going, a build your own chili bar, and tunes from DJ Espada. 6 PM. Free. —Art Humes

Eat Street Social, 18 W 26th St, MPLS, eatstreetsocial.com