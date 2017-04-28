Candy Box

Posted on April 28, 2017 at 5:05 am
candy box

A sort of mini-festival for local dance performance that kicks off this weekend at the Southern Theater, Candy Box combines pieces from Mathew Janczewski’s ARENA DANCES with Robin Stiehm’s Dancing People and SuperGroup. Each evening pairs two of the three troupes plus sneak peeks of in-progress pieces from a half dozen local performers during happy hour before the full length. Friday, April 28th-May 6th. $20.Hitara

Southern Theater, 1420 Washington Ave S, MPLS; southerntheater.org

