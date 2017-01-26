Can Can Wonderland Variety Show

Posted on January 26, 2017 at 9:19 am
Can Can Wonderland

With its arcade games, amusements, an 18-hole artist designed mini-golf course, beers, Bittercube cocktails, food . . . catch our breath . . . and more—there’s already a lot of variety at the new hip Can Can Wonderland. But if you need even more, take a small golf swing into their space tonight to catch a new weekly variety show on the Indeed Brewing Company stage. There’s a guaranteed four curiosity-piquing acts each night, plus local celebrity hosts and music from music from the Can Can house band. 9-11 PM. Free.Archie Kramer

Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave N #004, STPL; cancanwonderland.com

