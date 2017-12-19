Camaraderie Presents: 6th Annual Murray Christmas

Celebrate that magical and mysteriously appearing being who is often portrayed with (these days, anyway) a white beard—Bill Murray. Tonight at the Turf Club, Camaraderie brings back their annual Murray Christmas, complete with Murray sighting stories, a Murray art raffle, a Murri-cane costume contest (we’re going as Murray from Space Jam, don’t copy it), and more Murray fun. Plus there’s going to be music from Shoshone George & the All Star Band, Mae Simpson, The Butter Boys, Paperilo, Dangerbad, and The Nunnery. And who knows, maybe Bill will show up. 7 PM. $9 advance, $12 door, $10 with Murray Costume. —Bob Harris

Turf Club, 1601 University Ave W, STPL; turfclub.net‎