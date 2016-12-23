Camaraderie Presents: 5th Annual Murray Christmas

Celebrate that magical and mysteriously appearing being who is often portrayed with (these days, anyway) a white beard—Bill Murray. Tonight at the Eagles Club, Camaraderie brings back their annual Murray Christmas, complete with Murray sighting stories, a Murray art raffle, a Murri-cane costume contest (we’re going as Garfield, which he voiced twice, don’t copy it), and more Murray fun. Plus there’s going to be music from Shoshone George & the All Star Band, Star Magnet, Joe Kopel, in-between sets from DJ Inevitabilities, and a later set by DJ MVNIV. Plus a portion of the door proceeds will go to benefit Hopewell Music Cooperative North, a Northside organization that provides music lessons for youth and adults. And who knows, maybe Bill will show up. 8 PM. $5 advance, $10 door. —Bob Harris

Eagles Club, 2507 E 25th St, MPLS; minneapoliseagles34.org