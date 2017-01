Café Scientifique: Turbulence

Drink beer, talk science. This month’s topic is turbulence—we see what you did there, Café Scientifique, and we like it—and Sam Stewart, Ph.D. candidate in Mathematics at the UofM will be on hand to talk shop about golf balls, whales, airplanes, and everything else that deals with turbulence. 7-10 PM. $5-12, sliding scale. —Kevin Afton

Bryant Lake Theater, 810 W Lake St, MPLS; bryantlakebowl.com