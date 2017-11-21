Café Scientifique: Jeremiah A. Henning + Mycorrhizal Fungi

If you’re one of those folks who shuns those posers in pop-science for the really hardcore stuff, join similarly interesting science and nature fans for beers at tonight’s Café Scientifique. Jeremiah A. Henning, a post-doctoral researcher associate in the department Ecology, Evolution, and Behavior at the University of Minnesota, will be discussing the group of Mycorrhizal fungi that he studies (Glomeromycota, you might already know it) and how it very importantly could hold the key to how ecosystems will respond to climate change. 7 PM. $5-12 sliding scale. —Betty M.J. Stacks

Bryant Lake Theater, 810 W Lake St, MPLS; bryantlakebowl.com