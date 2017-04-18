Café Scientifique: Crocodilian Superdads

Posted on April 18, 2017 at 5:00 am
Café Scientifique Crocodilian Superdads

Tonight’s Café Scientifique talks crocs—specifically super crocs in Northern India that can grow up to 18 feet in length. Conservation biologist Jeff Lang will discuss his work tracking the Gharial species, an endangered species that migrates hundreds of miles each year up and down rivers with the monsoon. Really interesting stuff to hear about over a few beers. 7 PM. $5-12 sliding scale.Tracy Oxford

Bryant Lake Theater, 810 W Lake St, MPLS; bryantlakebowl.com

