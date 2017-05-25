BusyBody/ies: Eric Mayson With Mina Moore, Dancebums, Hiponymous

It warms our Arts & Culture-focused hearts to see so much response for yesterday’s ticket giveaway to this cool music and movement show, but we can’t say we’re surprised since each of these performers on their own put on a top notch show that we’ve recommended. Tonight at the Turf Club local electro-soul maestro Eric Mayson will be joined by special guests powerhouse vocalist Mina Moore, and modern performers Dancebums and Hiponymous, for BusyBody/ies, a fantastic night of live music and performance hosted by Aeysha Kinnunen. 8 PM. $8 advance, $10 door. —Hank Stacks

Turf Club, 1601 University Ave W, STPL; turfclub.net‎