Busy Arts Weekend

It’s worth repeating again and again that Twincy has one of the best art scenes in the country—maybe not as warm as Art Basel, but whatever—and the handful of incredible shows with receptions this weekend proves it.

Four Lost Souls: A Solo Exhibition Featuring Jon Langford

Artist and musician Jon Langford makes work that’s rich spellbinding work with a Western bent and a tinge of darkness—a perfect fit to be on display in the lush interior of Rogue Buddha gallery. Friday, 6 PM. Free.

Rogue Buddha Gallery, 357 13th Ave NE, MPLS; roguebuddha.com

Twilight Reveries: Paintings by Nicholas Harper

While Langford shows at Nicholas Harper‘s Rogue Buddha gallery, celebrated MPLS painter Harper is himself showing his dark and dream-like works at Gallery 360. How’s that for an awesome art scene? Saturday, 7 PM. Free.

Gallery 360, 3011 W 50th St, MPLS; gallery360mpls.com

C.L. Martin : Muse Obscura

Martin’s work makes for an easy comparison to a MPLS version of Tom of Finland—his drawings and paintings turns a flirtatious eye to male dancers, actors, fashion models and drag queens, while also giving his subjects a complexity and depth. The artists has also exhibited internationally, so it will be very cool to see his work closer to home. Friday, 5 PM. Free.

Corner Store Gallery NE, 501 22nd Ave NE, MPLS; facebook.com/CornerStoreGalleryNE

Athena’s Armor: Meditations On Shielding

One of the more (deservedly) hyped shows of the weekend, Kathryn Nobbe‘s 2-D and 3-D mixed media artwork continues her work crossing high tech tools and traditional materials. Athena’s Armor goes a step farther and fashions beautiful contemporary amor-inspired pieces informed by intersections of her life experiences. Saturday, 6-9 PM. Free.

Form+Content Gallery, 210 N 2nd St, MPLS; formandcontent.org

From This Day Forward: Marriage and Miscarriage

All of the preview images we’ve seen for Carrie Thomspon‘s solo exhibition—a show that crosses her personal perspectives of roots, rootlessness, and restlessness with a focus on being grounded, getting married, and having a family—have been very powerful, and we can’t wait to see her video and physical installation at Truckstop. Saturday, 5 PM. Free.

Truckstop, 20 Grove Street #72, Nicollet Island, MPLS; truckstop.gallery