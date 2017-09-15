Burnet Fine Art & Advisory Grand Opening

When Jennifer Phelps was doing the art curation and direction at The Burnet Art Gallery at the Chambers, we often sang the praises of what was one of the best small art spots in town. So it’s no surprise that we’re thrilled that Phelps, and Ralph Burnet and Alex Poepping, are back with a new gallery, albeit in Wayzata. We can’t wait to drive out to their grand opening on Saturday to see their collection and hear about their upcoming events. Saturday, 11 AM-2 PM. Free. —Taylor Carik

Burnet Fine Art & Advisory, 775 Lake St. East, Wayzata;