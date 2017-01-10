Burger Hunter: FireLake Grill House & Cocktail Bar

Week after week, Mike S. impresses us with the depth and breadth of his burger knowledge. Burger joints should be painting a mural for him! Check out all The Burger Hunter’s meaty exploits at the #GreatAmericanBurgerHunter tag on Instagram.

Well 2016 is gonzo and we can’t totally complain about that . . . Onward! If you’re turning over a whole new leaf or running some major league resolutions on the one seven than this hunt is just your speed. On the main level of the Radison Blu downtown is a food haven called FireLake Grill House & Cocktail Bar. Now the menu here is strong, but remember that leaf you turned over—so yeah, not the Dirty Fries, but yes the Wild Acres Turkey Burger. This is a strong choice, let’s just start with the meat . . . Gobbling North from the Pequot Lakes area and they don’t sleep in tents. Actual wild turkeys! They season their grind up nicely but there’s a hint of sweetness that’s likely from the binding agent. Then cooked over a mesquite grill that gives it the saltiness it needs. Balanced like Wevers in Rio. It’s so yummy! Now on this cow I mean bird is a garden of lovelies; caramelized onions, mushrooms, lettuce, and a sherry scallion sauce that’s just perfy. The Brie is all that it should be and more. This New Years resolution thing ain’t so bad huh? The bun is from New French Bakery and toasted. Now they might deny it but that harissa aioli you see on other parts of the menu was on this burger and I’m so thankful for it. It’s that light heat that really wakes up the bird. The flavor overall is refreshing and lush. Loved it! But really folks tour the menu cause they go hard on local and these chefs flat-out get it! Pro-tip: Bathrooms are hidden.

Scorecard: Flavor: 8.4 Presentation: 10 Originality: 10

FireLake Grill House & Cocktail Bar, 31 S 7th St, MPLS; firelakerestaurant.com