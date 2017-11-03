Bully + Big Ups

We won’t be surprised to see the ‘limited tickets remaining’ notification for Bully‘s show at the Fine Line, we’re frankly surprised there’s any tickets left at all. Not only is the fiery Nashville band a critical darling—including a ton of continued praise for their ripping new album Losing—their frequent trips for raucous shows up here in the North have won them an adopted local fan base. We’re still sticking by our earlier prediction that Alicia Bognanno and Co. will become adopted sons of MPLS + STPL sooner rather than later, and you’ll want to jump on tickets ASAP to see them with post-grunge openers Big Ups from NYC. Saturday, 8 PM. $18 general, $35 seated. —Paul Cajun

Fine Line, 318 1st Ave N, MPLS; finelinemusic.com