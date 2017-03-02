Buffalo Fuzz Vinyl Release + Tour Kickoff

The throwback bluesy rock of Buffalo Fuzz will instantly hook any fans of The Black Keys, The White Stripes, Black Pistol Fire, etc., and the added thickness of the guitar layers and vocal distortion give it an even deeper pull. It’s honestly some of our favorite local music we’ve head in the last year. The twosome have been burning up some of Twincy’s smaller stages over the last year, and their new full length album has been also winning over national fans to boot. Buffalo Fuzz be releasing said album on vinyl tonight with fellow old souls The Push and The Lone Crows before they head out on a tour that ends at SxSW. 8:30 PM. $10. —Paul Cajun

Turf Club, 1601 University Ave W, STPL; turfclub.net‎