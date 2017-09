Buffalo Fuzz

It’s a bit of a bittersweet show at the Lake Harriet bandshell tonight—bitter in that heavy blues duo Buffalo Fuzz (who we’ve featured on a Who to Hear) will on a bit of a break after the show, but sweet in that it’s going to be a beautiful night to hear them make some waves with their giant sound outside. 7:30 PM. Free. —Paul Cajun

Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W Harriet Pkwy, MPLS; breadandpickle.com