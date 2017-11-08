Bud Bronson & The Good Timers + Nato Coles & The Blue Diamond Band + Dead Bars + Lifestyle Shakes

What happens when some of Denver’s finest rockers in Bud Bronson & The Good Timers (who put on one of our Top 5 Best Live Shows and one of our favorite albums from last year!) shares the bill with some of Twincy’s own fine rockers in Nato Coles & The Blue Diamond Band? Loud sounds, sweet riffs, and a bunch of hard partiers throwing back cheap beers at the Eagles Club. Add Seattle’s Dead Bars and MPLS duo Lifestyle Shakes into the mix and it’s like an entire month of Rocktober crammed into a amazing Wednesday night bash. 8:30 PM. $5-7. —Paul Cajun

Eagles Club, 2507 E 25th St, MPLS; minneapoliseagles34.org