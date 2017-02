Broders’ Benefit For The Fulton Market

Trying to figure out where you’re going to eat tonight? Here’s a heads up that any of the Broders locations—TERZO, their Cucina Italiana, and the iconic Pasta Bar—will be donating 15% of their sales to support the fun southwest Fulton farmer’s market. Various times. —Art Humes

Broder’ Pasta Bar, 5000 Penn Ave S, MPLS; broders.com