Broadway Danny Rose

Film 4M shows Broadway Danny Rose, one of Woody Allen’s best films from his 80s peak, thanks certainly in part to his relationship to costar Mia Farrow, tonight at der Black Forest Inn. In the hilarious picture, Woody plays a two-bit talent manager bouncing between a lounge singer, his mistress (Farrow), and a hot head gangster; the comedy combines Allen’s classic stammering delivery with wonderfully executed characters and Shakespearean situations. Free popcorn at the screening, too! 7-9:30 PM. Free. —Curt Stanski

Black Forest Inn, 1 E 26th St, MPLS; blackforestinnmpls.com