Brits Pub Vault 2017

Yes, it’s an actual pole vaulting competition held on the Brits rooftop! Brought to you by the Twin Cities Track Club, the jolly old pub hosts seventeen the nation’s best men and women pole vaulters who will compete for huge heights, applause from the crowd and cash. Spectators can watch the high-flying action from one side of the manicured lawn bowling lawn and also enjoy $5 Summit specials ($1 of which gets donated to the non-profit TCTC, who will also being selling some really cool t-shirts and glassware to cover the event’s costs). Be sure to check out the promo video from last year, it showcases the vaulters and the how unique and cool the rooftop event really is. Saturday, 9:30 AM start, 8 PM pro competiton. Free. —Leesa Hickcock-Fellson

Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, MPLS; britspub.com