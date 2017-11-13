Brian Dear Presents The Friendly Orange Glow

While you’ve never heard of the revolutionary computer network called the PLATO system, it’s eccentric teenage and twentysomething designers, developers, and denizens have influenced everything from “flat-panel wall TVs and touch-sensitive screens to chat rooms, instant messaging, screen savers, multiplayer games, flight simulators, crowdsourcing, interactive fiction, emoticons” and more. Get PLATO’s backstory and hear more about its reach through our tech-saturated society tonight from writer, entrepreneur, and system user Brian Dear and the cool new book The Friendly Orange Glow at Magers & Quinn. 7 PM. Free. —Betty M.J. Stacks

Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave, MPLS; magersandquinn.com