Break Your Resolutions Party

Posted on January 4, 2017 at 5:00 am
Homebrew

In a beer market like this, the name Home Brew can be both confusing and a darn good marketing trick. Since the duo’s got that loud guitar rock sound that we crave in our music scene, we won’t hold it against them. They’ll be headlining a Break Your Resolutions Party tonight at the Triple Rock (as if our resolutions could make it four days, lol) with pop-punks timisarocker and the milder Mild Manner8 PM. $5.Paul Cajun

Triple Rock Social Club, 629 Cedar Ave S, MPLS; triplerocksocialclub.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.