Break Your Resolutions Party

In a beer market like this, the name Home Brew can be both confusing and a darn good marketing trick. Since the duo’s got that loud guitar rock sound that we crave in our music scene, we won’t hold it against them. They’ll be headlining a Break Your Resolutions Party tonight at the Triple Rock (as if our resolutions could make it four days, lol) with pop-punks timisarocker and the milder Mild Manner. 8 PM. $5. —Paul Cajun

Triple Rock Social Club, 629 Cedar Ave S, MPLS; triplerocksocialclub.com