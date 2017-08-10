Brando Land Release Party

Brando is clearly back in our local zeitgeist! Unrelated to tonight’s opening of The Height’s Brando series (congrats to our ticket winner, Reader Carey V.), Rolling Thunder Review and nearly a dozen other readers will help bread maker and blue collar beat poet Danny Klecko roll out his new collection, Brando Land, tonight in the Clown Lounge at the Turf Cluf. Klecko’s work resonates with his readers aka the Klecko Nation—he was mentored by Carol Connolly, St. Easy’s first poet laureate, after all, and is even an acclaimed bread maker—but it’s going to extra exciting to hear his gravely voice recite the work. 6:30 PM. Free. —Tracy Oxford

Turf Club, 1601 University Ave W, STPL; turfclub.net