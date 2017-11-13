BPM (Beats Per Minute)

An official Oscar entry from France (and clocking in at an impressive 98% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes), BPM (Beats Per Minute) showcases the story of ACT UP, an activist organization in ’90s France that directly took on the AIDS epidemic. Throughout the protests, rallies, lit and condoms drops, and dance parties, the film is also a love story between two members of the group that underscores their work’s urgency. Catch the fantastic picture through the week at the MSP Film Society at St. Anthony Main. Monday-Thursday, Various Showtimes. $6-8.50. —Curt Stanski

St. Anthony Main Theatre, 115 Mainstreet, MPLS; stanthonymaintheatre.com