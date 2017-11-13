BPM (Beats Per Minute)

Posted on November 13, 2017 at 5:10 am
BPM

An official Oscar entry from France (and clocking in at an impressive 98% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes), BPM (Beats Per Minute) showcases the story of ACT UP, an activist organization in ’90s France that directly took on the AIDS epidemic. Throughout the protests, rallies, lit and condoms drops, and dance parties, the film is also a love story between two members of the group that underscores their work’s urgency. Catch the fantastic picture through the week at the MSP Film Society at St. Anthony Main. Monday-Thursday, Various Showtimes. $6-8.50.Curt Stanski

St. Anthony Main Theatre, 115 Mainstreet, MPLS; stanthonymaintheatre.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.