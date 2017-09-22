Bouchra Ouizguen: Corbeaux (Crows)

Posted on September 22, 2017 at 5:20 am
The coolest part of the very cool performance Bouchra Ouizguen: Corbeaux (Crows) may be that the black-clad women chanting and dancing really do look and sound like an rapturous group—a murder if you will—of crows. Just seeing the choreography by Moroccan artist Bouchra Ouizguen with Moroccan and Minnesotan women performers on video (spoilers, btw) gives us goosebumps, and we can’t wait to experience it in person. There’s three chances to do so this weekend—Saturday at the Sculpture Garden (noon) and North Commons Park (4 PM) and Sunday at Rice Park (1 PM). Saturday, Sunday. Free.Margeaux Devereaux

Minneapolis Sculpture Garden, 726 Vineland Pl, MPLS; walkerart.org//garden

