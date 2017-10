Borrowed Interest Pod-Dance Party at Honey

Help the ladies of the new Borrowed Interest podcast celebrate the show’s launch with a Pod-Dance Party tonight at honey. And much like earlier this week they went big with their live recording at Fifth Element for Startup Week, they’ve enlisted some big guns to provide tonight’s music—DJs Keezy, TaliaKnight, and Mica May Grimm. 9:30 PM. Free. —Taylin Cooper

honey, 205 Hennepin Ave E, MPLS; honeympls.com