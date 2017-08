Borough Block Party

The super hip Borough Block Party in the trendy North Loop focuses as much on the food and drink as the tunes—which is awesome because their fare is fantastic—but they’ve also got tunes from party favs Nooky Jones, cover band Private Oats, the big horn sound of Black Market Brass, and Haus band Viva Knievel. Sunday, Noon-8 PM. Free. —Ashlynn McKinney

Borough, 730 N Washington, MPLS; boroughmpls.com