Books & Bars: The Annie Year

It warms our cold, bitter hearts when a truly talented Twincy author has a breakout hit, and breakout hit exactly describes The Annie Year, a wonderful and increasingly popular story that’s grounded in the mundane and eclectic lives of small town America. Stop into tonight’s Books & Bars to hear from the author (and Secrets of the City fav) Stephanie Wilbur Ash‘s as she chats with moderator Jeff Kamin and attendees about her close-to-home tale a married CPA, a ponytailed vo-ag teacher, and exploding meth houses. 5 PM. Free. —Hank Stacks

Amsterdam Bar & Hall, 6 W 6th St, STPL; amsterdambarandhall.com