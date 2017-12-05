Books & Bars: The Annie Year

Posted on December 5, 2017 at 5:10 am
It warms our cold, bitter hearts when a truly talented Twincy author has a breakout hit, and breakout hit exactly describes The Annie Year, a wonderful and increasingly popular story that’s grounded in the mundane and eclectic lives of small town America. Stop into tonight’s Books & Bars to hear from the author (and Secrets of the City favStephanie Wilbur Ash‘s as she chats with moderator Jeff Kamin and attendees about her close-to-home tale a married CPA, a ponytailed vo-ag teacher, and exploding meth houses. 5 PM. Free.Hank Stacks

Amsterdam Bar & Hall, 6 W 6th St, STPL; amsterdambarandhall.com

