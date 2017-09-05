Books & Bars: “Saga, Volumes 1 & 2”

Tonight’s installment of the Books & Bars drinks and discussion club takes on one of the best loved comics that you’ve either never heard of or yourself cherish—the intergalactic Romeo & Juliet-esque Saga. The critically acclaimed and fan-adored Image series written by Brian K. Vaughan and illustrated by Fiona Staples follows the love story of two members of warring races whose relationship and adventures contain many fantastic elements (the now semi-famous Lying Cat saying “lying”!) and many very real portrayals of sexuality, gender, and ethnicity. If you’re not already a fan, just hearing a few minutes of the discussion will hook you. 5-8 PM. Free. —Tracy Oxford

Amsterdam Bar & Hall, 6 W 6th St, STPL; amsterdambarandhall.com