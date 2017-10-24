Books & Bars: Mozart’s Women

In the case of Mozart, it isn’t so much there was a single great woman behind him as much as many woman all around him who filled his life with complex relationships—and many times tumult. Hear—and then go on to read!—more about Mozart’s Women, a book from acclaimed conductor and Wolfgang Amadeus expert Jane Glover, at tonight’s Books & Bars. Along with the Happy Gnone’s deep craft beer list, the open book club will also have guests from MN Opera to discuss and likely sing a few lines from their next presentation, Mozart’s classic rom-com(edy of errors) Marriage of Figaro. 5 PM. Free.Hank Stacks

Happy Gnome, 498 Selby Ave, STPL; thehappygnome.com

