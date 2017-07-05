Books & Bars: Dark Matter

Tonight’s installment of the wildly popular bar-based book club will be an extra bit wild thanks to their current book selection, Dark Matter. The strange—but still very real-feeling—sci-fi thriller by Blake Crouch travels through slight variations of multiverses that are oh so familiar while being oh so alienating. Even if you haven’t finished the book, show up, have a beer, and discuss our current own realities and what they’d be like (and what we’d be like) with the just slightest twists. 5-8 PM. Free. —Tracy Oxford

Amsterdam Bar & Hall, 6 W 6th St, STPL; amsterdambarandhall.com