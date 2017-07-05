Books & Bars: Dark Matter

Posted on July 5, 2017 at 5:05 am
dark matter

Tonight’s installment of the wildly popular bar-based book club will be an extra bit wild thanks to their current book selection, Dark Matter. The strange—but still very real-feeling—sci-fi thriller by Blake Crouch travels through slight variations of multiverses that are oh so familiar while being oh so alienating. Even if you haven’t finished the book, show up, have a beer, and discuss our current own realities and what they’d be like (and what we’d be like) with the just slightest twists. 5-8 PM. Free.Tracy Oxford

Amsterdam Bar & Hall, 6 W 6th St, STPL; amsterdambarandhall.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.