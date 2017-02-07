Books & Bars: American Gods

It’s likely to be an extra robust discussion when Books & Bars serves up Neil Gaiman’s contemporary classic American Gods. The beloved novel pits the personifications of folkloric old gods against our new idols likes media and internet—any of the book’s sequels should have a character named Kashin, the god of live action remakes—making it the discussions timely and, especially after a few of the dozens and dozens of craft beer offerings at the Happy Gnome, highly personal. 5:30 PM. Free. —Tracy Oxford

The Happy Gnome, 498 Selby Ave, STPL; thehappygnome.com