Books And Beer Pop-up Bookstore

Two dozen Minnesota authors set up shop tonight at Lake Monster Brewing; the tap room book store pop-up will give the writers a chance to sell their literary wares and share some beers with you, the reader. Pro Tip: Grab some cash before you visit, you’re going to want to bring a few books home and Lake Monster doesn’t have an ATM. 5-9 PM. Free. —Tracy Oxford

Lake Monster Brewing, 550 Vandalia St #160, STPL; lakemonsterbrewing.com