Book Signing: Garbage + This Is the Noise That Keeps Me Awake

They’re only happy when it rains! And when they’re signing one of their debut autobiography, This Is the Noise That Keeps Me Awake. Meet Shirley, Butch, Duke and Steve tonight at Magers & Quinn when the band stops in to sign copies of their new coffee table book (and other Garbage merch if you have it). Note: It’s not a reading, just a signing, but a cool event nonetheless for the book store and any fans of the group. 6-8 PM. Free to attend, $36 book required for signing. —Tracy Oxford

Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave, MPLS; magersandquinn.com