Posted on October 4, 2017 at 10:06 am
stars

Stop by Milkweed Editions tonight to see the new illustrated book tour of the night sky from MPLS-based author and artist Kelsey Oseid, What We See in the Stars, as well as some of her original artwork. You’re definitely going to want to bring some cash; Oseid’s naturalist style makes for incredible prints—we want everything in her Etsy store—and we can’t wait to see it translated to the darkness and brightness of nighttime space. 7 PM. Free.Tracy Oxford

Milkweed Editions, 1011 S Washington Ave #300, MPLS; milkweed.org

