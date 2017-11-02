Book Launch: SOLVE FOR DESIRE + Caitlin Bailey

Posted on November 2, 2017 at 5:10 am
It takes a special kind of book to garner a release party at The Guthrie, and the new collection of poetry by Caitlin Bailey—the winner of the 2017 Lindquist & Vennum Prize for Poetry who’s been described as “a major new talent” in the literary world—is such a book. SOLVE FOR DESIRE explores the relationship between two drug-addled siblings in the early 20th century, the famous Georg and much lesser known Grete Trakl, and the lyrical and narrative lines keep the story balancing between intensity and inquiry. It’s going to be a can’t miss night for local literary fans. 6 PM. Free.Tracy Oxford 

Guthrie Theater, 818 S 2nd St, MPLS, guthrietheater.org

