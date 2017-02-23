Book Launch Party for the Not-Quite States of America

Posted on February 23, 2017 at 5:10 am
not quite united states

A Dark & Stormy and “getting lost in the mountains of Puerto Rico and ghost stories from the Northern Mariana Islands” is exactly what history fans need mid-Febraury. More festive and fun than a regular ol’ reading, tonight’s launch party at honey for Doug Mack‘s Not-Quite States of America, includes tropical drinks, a trivia challenge, and real-life stories of the US Virgin Islands, American Samoa, and Guam, and other territories. 7 PM. Free.Tracy Oxford

honey, 205 Hennepin Ave E, MPLS; honeympls.com

