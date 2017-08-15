Book Launch: Ellie Roscher + Play Like a Girl

Posted on August 15, 2017 at 10:24 am
play like a girl

Join writer Ellie Roscher as she reads from and discusses her new book Play Like a Girl, a story about a free secondary soccer school that’s succeeding in a Kenyan slum, with Richard Teka, the head of Kibera Girls Soccer Academy, Asha Jaffar, a Kibera Girls Soccer Academy graduate, and
Mary Uran, executive director of Girls on the Run Twin Cities. Books will be available at the event for you to buy, too. 7 PM. Free.

Open Book, 1011 Washington Ave S, MPLS; openbookmn.org

