Book Launch: Chris Kraus + After Kathy Acker

Although punk poet, feminist, experimental author, and icon Kathy Acker’s work spanned the ’70s and ’80s, she’s much-needed transgressive voice for our current era. Hear more about Acker’s work that includes everything from essays, plays, even banned books, and the literary strategies and styles she used—like appropriating classics to voice choices to uses of graphic sexuality and violence—from Chris Kraus, who presents After Kathy Acker, the first fully authorized literary biography of the artist tonight at Midway. Btw, Kraus, in addition to this exciting new book, is the author of the bestselling I Love Dick and co-editor of Semiotexte—herself a much-needed voice, too. 7 PM. Free. —Sarah Dickers

Midway Contemporary Art Library, 527 Second Ave SE, MPLS; midwayart.org