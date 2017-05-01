Boneshaker Books Pizza Fundraiser

Every day is Indie Book Store Day here in MPLS + STPL, thanks to our well read, locally involved, book-loving, artistically productive, hyper-creative, somewhat disaffected, often underemployed, and escapist book lovers! Take a break from all the new reading you got from Saturday to pop into Pizza Lucé Seward where a portion of the food sales goes to benefit the great little radical volunteer-run bookstore. 11 AM-9 PM. Free. —Tamara Kendall-Jacobson

Pizza Lucé Seward, 2200 E Franklin Ave, MPLS; pizzaluce.com