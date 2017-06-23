Body/Head + Waveless + The Blight + DJ Lori Barbero

Posted on June 23, 2017 at 8:22 am
body head

Former Sonic Youth cohort Kim Gordon continues to be one of the coolest artists make new and innovative music, thanks in part to her experimental guitar project called Body/Head with Bill NaceThe duo will bring their sparse, dynamic, moody music to the Uptown VFW to a very highly anticipated show with locals Waveless, The Blight, and Babes in Toyland drummer Lori Barbero filling in the sets as DJ. Friday, 9:30 PM. $20 advance, $24 door.Caleb Roth

James Ballentine “Uptown” VFW, 2916 Lyndale Ave S, MPLS; uptownvfw246.org

