Body/Head + Waveless + The Blight + DJ Lori Barbero
Posted on June 23, 2017 at 8:22 am
Former Sonic Youth cohort Kim Gordon continues to be one of the coolest artists make new and innovative music, thanks in part to her experimental guitar project called Body/Head with Bill Nace. The duo will bring their sparse, dynamic, moody music to the Uptown VFW to a very highly anticipated show with locals Waveless, The Blight, and Babes in Toyland drummer Lori Barbero filling in the sets as DJ. Friday, 9:30 PM. $20 advance, $24 door. —Caleb Roth
James Ballentine “Uptown” VFW, 2916 Lyndale Ave S, MPLS; uptownvfw246.org