Bobby Rogers : The Blacker the Berry

Posted on October 20, 2017 at 5:20 am
One of the most anticipated art shows of the season, possibly of the year, tonight Public Functionary hosts the opening reception for the solo exhibition of work from Bobby Rogers, The Blacker the Berry. Rogers—whose professional work you’ve undoubtedly seen in Elle Magazine, Buzzfeed, or even his photo series in response to the #beingblackandmuslim hashtag—creates his beautiful artistic vision through contemporary portrait photography that presents “the revolutionary ideologies of Black culture”, including  black radical traditions, hip-hop, and the history of the Diaspora. The resulting photos are stunning, to say the least. Get to the gallery early to get a look at the artwork, stick around for the celebratory party. Friday, 7 PM. Free.B. Frenchie Sozch

Public Functionary, 1400 12th Ave NE, MPLS; publicfunctionary.org

