Bob Mould (Solo Electric)

It’s hard to imagine walking into a coffee shop and seeing local punk forefather Bob Mould of Husker Du playing an solo acoustic singer-songwriter set, his past work is just too loud and too fast (his Letterman performance in 2015 actually shooked some dust from the rafters). It’s much easier to picture him doing his own thing at the Turf Club with his guitar cranked up, playing through his new stuff that’s mixes a classic MPLS in 80s vibe with an updated sound and it’s great. Kindred spirit Kyle Wernstein of Fury Things opens. 7 PM. $30. —Paul Cajun

First Avenue, 701 1st Ave N, MPLS; first-avenue.com