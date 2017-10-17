Bob Log III + Gabe Douglas

The slide guitar-picking, kick drum-stomping Bob Log III is as much a musical spectacle as he is a Delta blues player, a one man band that wears an astronaut helmet with a telephone microphone glued to the front. For local music fans, think of him as the exact intersection between our own Hastings 3000 and Crankshaft—or just check out his crazy show in Sydney. And speaking of guitar-picking, kick drum-stomping spectacles, the big-bearded Gabe Douglas of the4ontheFloor and Silverback Colony opens. 8 PM. $12 advance, $14 door. —Paul Cajun

Turf Club, 1601 University Ave W, STPL; turfclub.net‎