BNLX + The Rope + Night of Joy

Before taking a little bit of a musical break for awhile, local rock and recording icon Ed Ackerson and the rest of BNLX will shake the speakers at Reverie on Friday. The band will be joined by dark post-punks The Rope (Ackerson produced their fantastic latest EP, Waters Rising) and tuneful MPLS noiseiks Night of Joy (whose latest release was recorded with Ackerson at his studio). See and hear all that pro-grade musical talent hope off the recordings and get loud live on the stage. Friday, 10 PM. $TBA. —Paul Cajun

Reverie, 1931 Nicollet Ave, MPLS; reveriempls.com