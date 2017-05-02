Blood, Sweat & Beer

The explosion of small breweries is a surprise to no one here in MPLS + STPL—it’s probably time for another pop quiz, actually—but you can get more insight on what it takes to launch a small beer business at tonight’s free screening of Blood, Sweat and Beer, a film that follows the up-and-down stories of some passionate new brewers from around the country. 7:30 PM. Free. —Art Humes

Sisyphus Brewing Tap Room, 712 Ontario Ave, MPLS; sisyphusbrewing.com