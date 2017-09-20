Blood Stripe

Speaking of MN-made films, the highly acclaimed Blood Stripe follows a fully-combat-participatory female Marine back from her third tour and dealing with PTSD by running to the North Woods. It’s not only a powerful look at a returning soldier’s physical and emotional scars, but one that also uniquely features a female lead and tour-de-force performance from Kate Nowlin. Fair warning: The film only has a week left, so add it to a night (like tonight!) on your social schedule. Various showtimes. $8.50. —Curt Stanski

St. Anthony Main Theatre, 115 Mainstreet, MPLS; stanthonymaintheatre.com