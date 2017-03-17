Blackout Presents: That’s What She Said

Posted on March 17, 2017 at 5:00 am
A lot of times we get our event recommendations through good ol’ fashion world of mouth marketing, and a local DJ couldn’t stop talking off our ear about her excitement for Saturday’s Blackout Improv. For this month’s show, the all-black troupe celebrates women and their history with Joy Dolo, Alyssa DiVirgilio, Ashawnti Ford, and several other funny ladies doing sketches, music, and informative interactions with the audience. Friday, 10:30 PM. $10.Michael O’Murphy

Phoenix Theater, 2605 Hennepin Ave, MPLS; phoenixtheatermpls.org

