Blackout Presents: That’s What She Said

A lot of times we get our event recommendations through good ol’ fashion world of mouth marketing, and a local DJ couldn’t stop talking off our ear about her excitement for Saturday’s Blackout Improv. For this month’s show, the all-black troupe celebrates women and their history with Joy Dolo, Alyssa DiVirgilio, Ashawnti Ford, and several other funny ladies doing sketches, music, and informative interactions with the audience. Friday, 10:30 PM. $10. —Michael O’Murphy

Phoenix Theater, 2605 Hennepin Ave, MPLS; phoenixtheatermpls.org